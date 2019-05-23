United Blood Services Is Now Vitalant

United Blood Services has joined forces with 127 donation centers across the nation to form Vitalant. By joining forces, we can help more people realize their life-saving potential and make every drop of blood count more.

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood.

We are deeply committed to making a transformative difference in people’s lives by:

Bringing together top experts in our field

Inspiring people to give blood

Producing a safe and ready blood supply

Offering specialized patient services and pharmaceuticals

Advancing cutting-edge research, and

Embracing continuous quality improvement and operational excellence.

Vitalant, founded in 1943, provides blood and special services to patients in more than 1,000 hospitals across 40 states. Millions of people in communities throughout these states depend on generous volunteer blood donors and our dedicated team to make sure lifesaving blood is available when and where it is needed.

With more than 125 donation centers nationwide, Vitalant is near you.

Learn why your donation is so vital at Vitalant.org.

