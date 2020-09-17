Unity after the storm

Darrian Mechling

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 17, 2020) — A feature story assessing the damage in Green River, while noting the comradery among Sweetwater County residents. It is important to note that while everyone came together, it was Reed Clevenger who “Spearheaded the entire operation” – Mayor Pete Rust.

The storm

By 4:30 in the morning on the night of the storm, Green River City Officials were awake. They knew that the damage from the storm was going to be bad, they just didn’t know how bad.

“We knew it would be bad, and it was dark still, but we were already preparing for the worst.” Clevenger said.

Instead of panicking, employees from the city of Green River made a plan, and decided to run the operation like an incident command like they would during a major disaster. All of the department heads came together and asked themselves;

“Can we get the roads cleared?”

“Can the school buses run?”

“What are the safety concerns for students, children and citizens?”

“We need to prepare a Disaster Declaration”

Damages

As the sun came up, and the damage could be seen – the residents of Sweetwater County came together to assist. Businesses volunteered their time to cleaning up debris, cutting dangerous branches from trees, clearing sidewalks, and of course, every employee from the City of Green River got to work. Everywhere you went, there was debris, but there was also unity among people.

“”Wyoming is known for taking care of eachother, and an attitude of fix it ourselves, and you could really see that.” Clevenger said.

“We knew there was millions of dollars in damages, both public and private, but they needed to know for sure. Rocky Mountain Power came to assess the damage from the loss of power. They have been working day and night to get the power back on.” Clevenger said. “We’re bringing in an Arborist to look at the trees. Can we save them? What kind of damage are we looking at?”

Overall, the way the city officials jumped into action shows how much they care for their city and the community they live in. The comradery and the visual of one neighbor helping another shows how well Sweetwater County will come together.