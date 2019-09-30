Win Your Seat At The World Of Series Poker!

The Wyoming State Championship Poker Tournament is coming up on November 1-2, 2019, and you could win your seat at the World Series of Poker!

Win the Wyoming State Championship Poker tournament and receive the 2019 winner’s bracelet, cash, and entry into WSOP in Las Vegas, Nevada! (Players must be 21 to receive the entry into the WSOP.)

Register starting October 1 by calling 307.855.2612 Monday-Friday, or stop by Wind River Hotel and Casino and register. Only 300 players will be accepted on a first come first serve basis. Additional players will be given seats if they become available.

The tournament is a two-day event, starting on November 1. The $300 buy-in receives 10,000 in chips. Administrative add-on is $50 and receives 3,500 in chips. Dealer add-on is $40 and receives 3,000 chips. One Re-entry allowed, cut off after the 3rd round.

For more information visit windriverhotelcasino.com.

