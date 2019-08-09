Wrap Up Summer With A Wind River Hotel & Casino Adventure Package

The Wind River Hotel & Casino is a perfect launching point for outdoor activities you can’t find anywhere else. Adventure packages allow our guests to extend their vacations into the natural wonders of Wyoming. Wild horses, dinosaur digs, whitewater rafting and world-class golfing are all within a few minutes of the casino. Make a day of it on the water, the links or outdoors and settle in for a relaxing evening back at the Wind River Hotel & Casino. Call 866-657-1604 and reserve any of the following packages:

GOLF

Play all night in the Wind River Hotel & Casino; then play all day at one of the best golf courses in Wyoming at the Riverton County Club. You can do both with our exciting golf package. Book a room at the hotel and get two free golf passes. Stay in a double-queen or king room and get a free ride to the 7,082-yard course.

Driving range, chipping area, and a putting green are all available to warm up before your game. There is also a pro shop, clubhouse, and lounge on the premises. When you’ve finished your round, return to the casino for dinner and some more action at the tables.

WHITEWATER RAFTING

Wind River Hotel & Casino has teamed up with Wind River Canyon Whitewater to offer exclusive white water rafting packages for two people. Have your pick of either two half canyon whitewater passes plus a standard hotel room or two full canyon whitewater passes and a standard hotel room. The full canyon trip includes lunch in a Native teepee. Additional passes may be purchased.

Enjoy a half-day or a full day on the water. Your package can be a calm float trip to a bone-jarring run through rolling whitewater. After a day on the water spend a relaxing evening back on the gaming floor, ending the night in your cozy room at the Wind River Hotel.

DINO DIG

The Archaeopteryx once glided above the earth in prehistoric times. Only 10 specimens of the rare fossil have been found and one lays just an hour’s drive from the Wind River Hotel and Casino. While you probably won’t find another archaeopteryx buried beneath the soft rock of Hot Springs County, Wyoming, you can dig for other fossils as part of the Dino Dig adventure package at the casino. You’ll get your hands dirty digging into the past with half-day or full-day trips that include a guided tour and a night’s stay at the Wind River Hotel.

WILD HORSE SANCTUARY

The first ponies used by Native Americans were captured wild horses, it changed their lives forever. The Wild Horse Sanctuary is the only one of its kind on the Wind River Reservation. You can view and learn about these amazing animals as part of the Wind River Hotel & Casino’s Wild Horse Sanctuary Tour. End an unforgettable day in the foothills of Wind River Mountain Range with a relaxing stay at the Wind River Hotel and a four-star meal at the Red Willow or The Buffalo restaurants. Schedule your tour today!

For more information log on to www.windriverhotelcasino.com

