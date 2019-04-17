WWCC Presents “Windows Of The World II” Concert April 23

Western Wyoming Community College presents Windows of the World II concert on April 23, at 7:30 PM in the theater.

This year’s concert includes a wide variety of music performed by artists Lee Blaske, Bruce Henry, and Rich Manik along with Western faculty and students.

A partial list of Lee Blaske’s Album Credits include his works with Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, Celine Dion, Mary J. Blige, Yolanda Adams, Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men, Elton John & Tim Rice, New Edition, Gladys Knight, and Patti Austin. Over his career, Lee has worked on many music packages for major market radio and television stations and scores for video games such as “Snoopy’s Grand Adventure” (2015). His long list of commercial credits includes Coca Cola, Tour de France, Rollerblades, Lee Jeans, Kemps, Rite Aid, Ameritech, the Minnesota Twins, Toro, Purina, Bissel, Easy Spirit, Perkins, Friendly’s, the Minnesota Lottery, and many, many others.

Bruce Henry’s music has taken him to five continents, and he has recorded for Disney, HBO, and numerous national ad campaigns. In addition, he has performed with and opened for the likes of Doc Severinson, Roberta Flack, Chris Botti, Ramsey Lewis, Stephane Grapelli, Jimmy Jam, and The Sounds of Blackness. He will be giving a presentation on “The Evolution of African American Music” at noon in 1302 the day of the concert.

Rich Manik performs on saxophone, clarinets, flutes, and keyboard. He has performed with The Temptations, The Four Tops, and Kenny Rodgers.

“We are thrilled to have Lee, Bruce, and Rich join us for this event. Most people have probably heard their music without really knowing it because they’re usually in the background. It’s great to be able to shine the light on them for a change,” said Christine Garbett, Humanities Division Chair at Western.

The concert is free and open to the public. The community is encouraged to attend. For more information regarding this event, please contact Matt Schaffner at [email protected].

Find the press release at: https://www.westernwyoming.edu/news/view.html?file=20190412095939

