WWCC Theater Presents A Fairy-Tale Adventure With “Into The Woods”

Western Wyoming Community College presents “Into the Woods”, a musical adventure in the forest with some very familiar fairy-tale characters, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and book by James Lapine. The musical intertwines the plots of multiple Brothers Grimm and Charles Perrault fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters’ wishes and expeditions.

“Into the Woods may be just the tempting, unthreatening musical… whose dark thematic underside is as accessible as its jolly storytelling surface… to lead new audiences to an artist who usually lures theatergoers far deeper, and far more dangerously, into his works.” (–The New York Times)

The final performances will take place tonight, Friday, April 19 at 7:30 PM, with a matinee performance being held Saturday, April 20 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for children, students and seniors and may be purchased at wwcc.tix.com.

Use the promo code WYORADIO and get $2 off your ticket–up to $6/order.

For more information, check the Mustang Connections App or contact Katie Pastor at (307) 382-1721 or [email protected].

Press release link: https://www.westernwyoming.edu/news/view.html?file=20190328104344

Facebook event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/403812043494989/

