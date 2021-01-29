The Wyo4News Kiss Cam contest. Readers will submit a picture of themselves kissing their significant other, kids, pets, etc. A picture can be emailed to [email protected], sent via Facebook messenger to Wyo4News, or by text to 307-371-5897. The picture will be posted on Wyo4News’ Facebook page. Readers will be instructed to vote by liking their favorite picture. The picture with the most likes will be declared the Kiss Cam Winner. Voting ends on 2/10/21. The winner will receive a Valentine’s Day Prize package with prizes from the Kiss Cam Sponsors.
Scroll down to see the complete Kiss Cam and WyoRadio contest rules.
WyoRadio would like to thank the following sponsors:
Sapporo’s
Sno N Jo
Pickles Discount Mattress
Save The Date
Wyo4News Kiss Cam Rules
- Promotion is open to all listeners who are legal US residents, 18 years of age or older.
- There is no entry fee charged to participate.
- A person can submit a Kiss Cam picture one time only.
- To become a qualifier for the Wyo4News Kiss Cam, they must email a picture by emailing [email protected], texting to 307-371-5897, or via Facebook messenger to Wyo4News before February 10, 2021. Pictures will be posted on the Wyo4News Facebook page.
- Starting Monday, February 1, 2021, Readers and WyoRadio listeners will be directed to the Wyo4News Facebook page to vote for their favorite submitted picture.
- The picture with the most likes on through February 10 will be declared the Kiss Cam Winner.
- How Kiss Cam winner will be determined: The submitted picture that has the most “likes” on the Wyo4News Facebook page from February 1-10th will be declared the winner.
- Kiss Cam Prize: Winner will receive a $50 gift certificate from each of the following sponsors: Pickles Discount Mattress, Sweetwater Sno N Jo, Sapporos Steakhouse, and Save the Date.
- Winners will be announced on WyoRadio Stations on Thursday, February 11, 2021. The winner will also be posted on WyoRadio and Wyo4News Facebook pages. . Winner does not have to be listening to claim their prize.
- Winners must have a valid picture ID to redeem any prize won.
- There is no prize substitution.
- A winner will forfeit any prize not claimed within thirty (30) days of winning.
- If a prize is not claimed, no alternate winner will be selected and the prize will become the property of WyoRadio.
- Winners are responsible for all taxes due from the prize won. An IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security number will be issued with any prize won valued at over $600.00. Failure to submit a complete W-9 will result in forfeiture of the prize.
- By participating in this WyoRadio promotion, participants agree to have his or her name, voice and likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material related to the “Kiss Cam”, without further compensation.
- Decisions by WyoRadio management with respect to this Promotion are final.
- WyoRadio reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify this Promotion as it deems necessary if it is not capable of completion as planned.
- WyoRadio reserves the right to make changes in the rules of this promotion, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize or equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement.
- WyoRadio, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process. Failure to comply with these rules may result in a contestant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes.
- Employees of WyoRadio and their immediate families or households, its licensee, participating sponsors and their employees are not eligible to participate.