The Wyo4News Kiss Cam contest. Readers will submit a picture of themselves kissing their significant other, kids, pets, etc. A picture can be emailed to [email protected], sent via Facebook messenger to Wyo4News, or by text to 307-371-5897. The picture will be posted on Wyo4News’ Facebook page. Readers will be instructed to vote by liking their favorite picture. The picture with the most likes will be declared the Kiss Cam Winner. Voting ends on 2/10/21. The winner will receive a Valentine’s Day Prize package with prizes from the Kiss Cam Sponsors.

Scroll down to see the complete Kiss Cam and WyoRadio contest rules.

WyoRadio would like to thank the following sponsors:

Sapporo’s

Sno N Jo

Pickles Discount Mattress

Save The Date

Wyo4News Kiss Cam Rules