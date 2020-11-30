Wyo4News presents: Holiday Decoration Competition!

Think you have the best of the best Holiday decorations for your home? WE WANT TO SEE THEM! Take a picture of your lit up homes and email them to [email protected]

Winner will win an Amazon Echo Dot for the Holidays!

Include your name, phone number and street address in the email as well.

We will enter them into a photo album on Facebook for everyone to see and vote on!

Once we have the entry, we are asking EVERYONE to vote for their favorite house by clicking the “like” button on Facebook.

The house with the most “likes” wins!

Deadline to enter is Thursday, Dec. 17. Winner of the Echo Dot will be announced Friday, Dec. 18.

