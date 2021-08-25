WYOMING RAISED: One Last Show Before El Paso, Texas

Join Wyoming Raised this Saturday, August 28th at the Pour House on 9th Street for one last show before they head out to El Paso, Texas to record their debut album at the world-famous Sonic Ranch.

The Pour House Poker Run will be the last chance to support the band and buy raffle tickets for great Wyoming Raised Giveaways – details are in the Burnin’ Barns Facebook group HERE.

Kickstands are up at 10am; stops include the Point Bar, Embassy Tavern, Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson, the Saddle Lite Saloon, and American Legion Archie Hay Post 24. The event is open to all ages. Food trucks will be on site as well – enjoy some Carl’s BBQ or Buffalo 44 Pizza during the day.

The boys from Wyoming Raised are stenciling their logo in 2 or 3 colors all week on your property – contact information and pricing can be found at the Burnin’ Barns Wyoming Raised Facebook group as well.

Join in on the fun this weekend! The Pour House Poker Run, Saturday, August 28th beginning at 10am at 1529 9th Street in Rock Springs.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)