Chickens discussed again during City Council meeting

Wyo4News photo: Speakers during the petition section of the meeting

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Rock Springs- A big portion of last night’s City Council meeting was spent discussing the current chicken ordinance in the City of Rock Springs. By now, you may have heard about Rock Springs resident Mackenzie Bertagnolli, who has been petitioning to change the current ordinance in order to keep her chickens.

It seems she has been very busy doing research and coming up with ideas that might change the minds of council members. Mackenzie not only came to last night’s meeting but she also brought information-filled packets that could answer questions and also gave ideas of what owning chickens in town could look like. Each council member received a packet and will have to spend some time studying the information.

One issue brought up, is that it was believed that having chickens in town may put a strain on our already struggling animal control workers. At this point, Mackenzie stated that she had actually talked to Rock Springs animal control and that an email had been sent to City Council that discussed these beliefs. No council members seem to have received the email.

Mackenzie stated that she also talked to Green River Animal Control about how they handled chicken issues and it was revealed that Green River Animal Control hardly receives chicken complaints. They may have a handful in the span of a year, mostly to do with chickens occasionally escaping or dogs attacking chickens. Smell, noise, and messes did not seem to be a very big issue in Green River. Councilmember Tim Savage stated that Green River and Rock Springs were not similar at all and that Green River Animal Control had less population to deal with, fewer animal calls, and were more adequately staffed than Rock Springs.

Besides Mackenzie, several other members of the community wanted to share their opinions about owning chickens in town. While every guest speaker was in favor of having chickens in town, Council members and the Mayor said that they have received calls from people highly opposed to owning chickens within the city limits. At this point, Mayor Tim Kaumo suggested that Rock Springs residents get ahold of the City Council members in their wards to share their thoughts on owning chickens in City limits.

Other items on last night’s agenda included an annual update from Joint Powers Combined Communications Center and resolutions regarding lifeguard pay. May Tim Kaumo also wanted to give a special thanks to our local lifeguards for everything that they do.