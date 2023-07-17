City Council and Commissioner meetings in session Tuesday

Rock Springs City Hall – Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — This Tuesday, July 18, 2023 the Green River City Council, Rock Springs City Council, and Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners will be meeting for their regularly scheduled meetings. The Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:00 a.m., at the County Courthouse in room #115. Both the Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will meet at 7:00 p.m. in their council chambers at their city halls.

Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners

Located within the Commissioners agenda, the board will be discussing the collaboration with Ashley National Forest, will vote on the hourly rate increase for court appointed attorney’s, and approve the CMAQ Grant Application for the county.

Board of County Commissioners Agenda

Rock Springs City Council

Located within the Rock Springs agenda, the council will be voting to accept the request from the Police Department regarding the application for the Recovery Act: Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, read through the first reading of the “Zone District Regulations” updates, as well as enter into multiple agreements with companies around the city.

Rock Springs City Council Agenda

Green River City Council

Within the Green River Council, they will be amending the Schedule of Fee’s for FY2024, amend the Wastewater Treatment Facility Loan to $42.1 million, and consider a resolution approving a Subdivision Variance.

Green River City Council Agenda