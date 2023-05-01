City Council and Commissioner meetings to be held tomorrow

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Local government officials are set to meet once again tomorrow for their regularly scheduled meetings. The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will meet beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the County Courthouse in room #115. Both the Green River and Rock Springs City Councils will meet in their respective council chambers within each City Hall.

Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners

The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners is set to discuss the hourly increase for Court Appointed Attorneys, receive an update regarding the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County SLIB Project, and discuss the potential collaboration with Ashley National Forest.

Commissioner Agenda

Green River City Council

The Green River City Council will be recognizing Sergeant Gary Bach regarding his recent promotion, pass or deny the second reading regarding the Animal at Large Ordinance, and address the consideration to apply and participate in the Rocky Mountain Power Watt Smart Incentive Program.

GR Council Agenda

Rock Springs City Council

The Rock Springs City Council will be implementing four new proclamations, accepting the annual COLA agreement between the City of Rock Springs and the Firefighters Local 1499 I.A.F.F., and a resolution accepting the 2023 Wildland Fire Management Annual Operating Plan.

RS Council Agenda