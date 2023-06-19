City Council and Commissioners set to meet tomorrow

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Agendas have been released for the Sweetwater County Commissioners meeting, as well as the Rock Springs and Green River City Council meetings. The Board of County Commissioners will begin their meeting at 9:00 a.m. in room #115 at the County Courthouse. Rock Springs City Council and Green River City Council will begin their meetings at 7:00 p.m. in their respective City Hall Chambers.

Rock Springs City Council

On the agenda, the Rock Springs City Council is set to have a public hearing regarding the new Maverik subdivision, a public hearing regarding the fee increase for sewage usage, as well as voting on a resolution accepting and approving the submission for federal funding for the Foothill Boulevard Pedestrian Enhancement Project.

Rock Springs Agenda

Green River City Council

During the Green River City Council meeting, the council is set to consider the award bid to Kilgore Companies, LLC, dba Lewis & Lewis for the Pavement Preservation Project, the consideration to accept a FY24 Community Support Grant Agreement with the Wyoming Arts Council, and the consideration to accept a Storm Drain Easement & Right of Way from Smith’s Food and Drug Center as part of the fuel center development.

Green River Agenda

Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners

The Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners will be hearing a presentation from Irene Richardson, CEO of Memorial Hospital, regarding their annual update, they will appoint many to different boards around the county, and discuss the Special Purpose Tax Bonding.

Commissioner Agenda