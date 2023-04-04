City Council meetings happening tonight; Commissioner meeting rescheduled

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING —

The Rock Springs City Council agenda is still scheduled to be held tonight beginning at 7:00 p.m. Items on the agenda include the call for bids for the 2023 Concrete Replacement Phase I Program, the hearing of the Rock Springs Housing Authority Plan, and the potential acceptance of the Wyoming Community Foundation Competitive Grant for improvements to the Garnet Park Splashpad. View the whole agenda below:

Rock Springs City Council Agenda

The Green River City Council meeting has been rescheduled to Wednesday, April 4 at 7:00 p.m. Items on the agenda include the public hearing of the Animal Running at Large prohibition, the potential acceptance of the Final Plat of the Courthouse Subdivision, as well as the appointment of many individuals to different boards. View the whole agenda below:

Green River City Council Agenda

The Sweetwater County Commissioners Meeting has been rescheduled to April 6, 2023, due to inclement weather. Items on the County Commissioners’ meeting include Treatment Court’s Annual Update, the potential acceptance of the FFY 2024 TANF CPI Grant Application, and the Vehicle Registration Renewal Desk in the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. View the whole agenda below:

Sweetwater County Commissioner Agenda