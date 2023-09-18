City Councils and Commissioners to meet tomorrow

Sweetwater County Court House – Wyo4news Photo

Jesse Rivera & Emma Marsing

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Agendas have been released for the Sweetwater County Commissioners meeting, as well as the Rock Springs and Green River City Council meetings for tomorrow. The Board of County Commissioners will begin their meeting at 9:00 a.m. in room #115 at the County Courthouse. Rock Springs City Council and Green River City Council will begin their meetings at 7:00 p.m. in their respective City Hall Chambers.

Rock Springs City Council

The City of Rock Springs Council is scheduled to have an updated presentation by the Sweetwater Prevention Coalition, hear a presentation regarding the decriminalization of marijuana, and hear a request from the Parks & Recreation Department for permission to hire a professional consultant to create a Parks & Recreation Needs Assessment & Strategic Plan.

Rock Springs Agenda

Green River City Council

On the agenda for the City of Green River Council, the council will discuss the easement with Rocky Mountain Power. Also included in this meeting will be a presentation by The American Legion Auxiliary for recognition of Girls State and the recognition of Glen Hill for his induction into the Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame for the year 2022.

Green River Agenda

Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners

Within the agenda for the Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners, the commissioners are set to discuss the county Indigent Burial procedures, hear a presentation regarding the Sweetwater County Juvenile Needs Assessment, and discuss the Memorandum of Understanding between the county and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

County Commissioner Agenda