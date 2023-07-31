City Councils and County Commissioners to meet Tuesday

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — For the final time this month, the Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners along with the Rock Springs City Council and Green River City Councils will be meeting in their respective chambers. The Board of Commissioners will be meeting at 9:00 a.m. at the County Courthouse in room #115. The Green River and Rock Springs City Councils will meet at 7:00 p.m. at their city halls.

Sweetwater County Commissioners

Within the County Commissioners agenda the board will be appointing a new Commissioner to fill the recent vacancy, hear a request to install a fire pit at Pioneer Trails, as well as hear a presentation regarding the District Health Departments Budget Agreement.

Board of County Commissioners Agenda

Rock Springs City Council

Located on the Rock Springs City Council agenda, there is a letter written by Timothy A. Kaumo regarding Council President Rob Zotti’s involvement with the Bitter Creek Restoration Project, a request from the Parks & Recreation Department to bid the Palisades Park Playground Replacement project, and a call for comment from Rocky Mountain Power regarding rate increases.

Before the City Council meeting in the council chambers, there will be a Community Meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. regarding the enhancement of the interstate interchanges across Rock Springs.

City of Rock Springs Agenda

Green River City Council

On the Green River City Council agenda, the council will be proclaming August 12, 2023 as National Night Out, a consideration of electrical services agreement with Rocky Mountain Power with the Wastewater Treatment Plant Replacement Facility, and the consideration to discharge authorization for storm water from Industrial Activities for the Green River Transfer Station.

City of Green River Agenda