Commissioner and City Council meetings to be held this Wednesday

Sweetwater County Court House – Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Due to the Fourth of July holiday, the Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners along with both the Rock Springs and Green River City Council’s, will be meeting July 5, 2023 in their respective chambers for their regularly scheduled meetings.

Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners

Beginning at 9:00 a.m., the Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners will meet in meeting room #115 at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. Located on the agenda, the board is set to discuss the approval of a 3% COLA for all county employee’s, award the contract for the lighting upgrades within various county buildings, and hear a presentation regarding the WYDOT State Transportation Improvement Plan.

Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners Agenda

City of Green River Council

Within the Green River City Council’s agenda it lists that Mayor Pete Rust will be proclaiming that the City of Green River is now a ‘Purple Heart City’, they will be recognizing Lily Harris with her countless Community Service hours, as well as the consideration of an agreement with Monster Truck Nitro Tour to host the event August 5th and 6th. This meeting will take place beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Green River’s City Hall.

Green River City Council Agenda

Rock Springs City Council

Located within Rock Springs City Hall, the Rock Springs City Council will begin their meeting at 7:00 p.m. Based on the agenda, the council will be commemorating several individuals for their diligence in saving a man’s life, along with permission to fill various jobs within the city, as well as gain permission to grant new equipment for the Parks and Recreation Department.

Rock Springs City Council Agenda