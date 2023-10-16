County and city officials set to meet tomorrow

Sweetwater County Court House – Wyo4news Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners and the Green River and Rock Springs City Councils will meet tomorrow for their second scheduled meeting this month. The Commissioners will meet beginning at 9:00 a.m. in room #115 at the County Courthouse. Rock Springs City Council and Green River City Council will begin their meetings at 7:00 p.m. in their respective City Hall Chambers.

Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners

The Board of County Commissioners are set to hear an update from the Sweetwater County Library, move to approve Fairfield and Woods, P.C. to help revise the Federal Lands Police, and to consider vacating a publicly dedicated alleyway in Jamestown.

Sweetwater Commissioners Agenda

Green River City Council

The Green River City Council will be proclaiming the month of October as Down Syndrome Awareness Month and proclaim November 1, 2023, as Extra Mile Day. On top of that, the council will also extend their agreement with Lumen for the right-of-way.

Green River Council Agenda

Rock Springs City Council

The Rock Springs City Council is set to induct a member to fill the Ward II vacancy, commend multiple individuals on their accomplishments, and proclaim November 1, 2023 as Extra Mile Day.

Rock Springs Council Agenda