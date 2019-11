SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (Nov. 4, 2019) — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners meet in regular session starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The meeting is in Commission Chambers at the Sweetwater County Courthouse, 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.

To see the meeting agenda and packet for Tuesday, go to the county website at www.sweet.wy.us.