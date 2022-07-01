Effort to push back on federal overreach upheld by US Supreme Court

Photo from https://governor.wyo.gov/home of Governor Gordon

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Governor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement following the US Supreme Court’s decision in West Virginia v EPA. Wyoming was a party to this lawsuit.

The Court ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot pass sweeping regulations that could overhaul entire industries without additional congressional approval. The Governor’s statement follows:

Today’s Supreme Court decision regarding the Environmental Protection Agency’s regulatory authority is a clean win for Wyoming. Wyoming joined this lawsuit to protect Wyoming’s coal-fired plants from federal overreach intent only on curtailing coal-fired electric generation. Today’s decision recognizes that innovation, not regulation, is a key to a prosperous future and a healthier environment. The legal authority to regulate emissions properly lies with Congress and the states, not an overzealous federal bureaucracy insulated from practical accountability.

In Wyoming, our way of life is inextricably linked to the environment. Outdoor recreation is a rite of passage and ensuring that clean air and water remain for current and future generations is a priority for all of us. Wyoming seeks to address pollution and climate change at its source by fostering improved technology and better management. We believe that an all-of-the-above energy strategy that encourages free enterprise to solve our most pressing issues is the best road to a brighter future, a healthier environment, better jobs, and more sustainable communities.