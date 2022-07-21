Emily Covey discusses Wyoming Region 4 Hazard Mitigation Plan at City Council Meeting

Wyo4News photo of City Council Chambers

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Rock Springs- At last night’s City Council meeting, Emily Covey discussed Wyoming Region 4 Hazard Mitigation Plan at City Council Meeting. She requested approval for the Wyoming Region 4 Hazard Mitigation Plan. “This plan is a five-year plan, it is truly a gift to us. With the approval of this plan Sweetwater County and the cities are able to get funding from FEMA and Homeland Security in the case of any disasters and it’s also to mitigate any disasters or emergencies,” Stated Emily. The request was approved.

A resolution to accept and approve a Memorandum of Understanding with the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, in the amount of $27,651 dollars was approved. The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and the city of Rock Springs will participate in a unified county-wide economic development effort by diversifying and strengthening the economic base.

A request from the Finance Department for permission to apply for the National Endowment for the Arts Fiscal Year 2022 Our Town Grant, to purchase and install the Chinese Massacre Monument was approved.

The first reading of an Ordinance amending Article 3-5, entitled “Humane Control and Regulation of Animals” and creating section 3-546, entitled “Trap-Neuter-Return”, to control the community’s cat population also took place. The city of Rock Springs recognizes that cat populations can grow if they are not managed. The large amount of strays can hurt local ecosystems so the plan is to spay and neuter stray cats. This should stop the stray cat colonies from getting out of hand.