Final day of the Republican debate events to take place tonight

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING – The Sweetwater County Republicans will be presenting their final Republican candidate debate tonight at the Broadway Theater. Tonight’s event will begin at 6 p.m. and will feature candidates for Sweetwater County State House and Senate Districts along with a Sweetwater County District Forum by local legislators not up for election. Tonight’s debate will be live streamed on the Wyo4News Facebook page beginning at 6 p.m. Last night’s video of the debate featuring candidates for Sweetwater County Commissioners, Sweetwater County Clerk, and Assessor can be viewed on the Wyo4News Facebook page. Wyoming’s primary election will take place next Tuesday.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Wednesday, August 10

SWEETWATER HOUSE DISTRICT FORUM – JT Larson, Scott Heiner, Cody Wylie, and Clark Stith

SWEETWATER HOUSE DISTRICT 47 DEBATE – Bob Davis and Clyde Johnson

SWEETWATER HOUSE DISTRICT 60 DEBATE – Jennifer James and Tony Niemiec

SWEETWATER COUNTY SENATE DISTRICT 11 ADDRESS – Larry Hicks

SWEETWATER COUNTY SENATE DISTRICT 13 DEBATE – Tom James and Stacy Jones

Wyoming’s primary election will take place on Tuesday, August 16.

Thursday, August 11

On Thursday, August 11, the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Candidate Meet n’ Greet from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Come and meet the Candidates running for election in the 2022 Primary. Candidates representing Rock Springs, Green River, Sweetwater County, and the State of Wyoming will be in attendance to socialize with their constituents. Food trucks and drinks will be available.