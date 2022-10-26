Get to know your Sweetwater County candidates for the upcoming election

Wyo4news Photo

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The General Election is coming up fast. On November 8, 2022, everyone will have the chance to vote if they haven’t already done so through the mail. Do you know who you are voting for? Wyo4news took some time to message most of the candidates that have a little competition to see why they should be chosen for this term. Below are those running in the Sweetwater County election, which includes Mayors, Wards, and other boards. The list is below with each candidate’s responses.

The questions asked are as follows:

1.) Why are you running for this office?

2.) What are the three most important issues facing the city/state?

3.) Speak the importance of citizen involvement in local government.

4.) What are your qualifications for this office?

5.) What will you do to improve communications with your constituents?

6.) What is the most important thing we should know about you?

COUNTY SHERIFF

REPUBLICAN JOHN GROSSNICKLE

INDEPENDENT CHRIS SUTTON

COUNTY TREASURER

REPUBLICAN MARK COWAN

As Sweetwater County Treasurer, I will provide experienced, responsible leadership. Accessibility is a priority to me, and I will be working to bring online access to the Sweetwater County Treasurers’ office for the majority of all transactions. Working with our state lawmakers and county commissioners, I will also begin to implement better investment opportunities for our county savings. By capitalizing on the relationships, I have with our Republican lawmakers and Sweetwater County Commissioners, I will work to accomplish these priorities. The most important issues facing our county regarding the function of the treasurer’s office are 1. Access to the services of the treasurer’s office needs to be moved online for the majority of all transactions. 2. Our county funds need to be invested along with the state’s treasury funds which will allow for greater returns on our investments. 3. Experienced respectful leadership regardless of political affiliation. I am thankful for the country we live in and the opportunities we have to be involved in our local government. Many of the decisions that affect our daily lives are made at the local level and play a large part in why I decided to run for this office. Sweetwater County residents typically access the treasurer’s office at least once per year to pay property taxes and renew vehicle registrations. My platform is to allow for easier access to the treasurer’s office. If elected as your Sweetwater County Treasurer I will bring over two decades of experience as a small business owner and manager. Being an active participant in our community is one of the ways I communicate with my constituents. I am available via email at [email protected] or by phone at 307-212-4604. The most important role in my life is being a good husband to my wife Lindsay and father to my two beautiful daughters. My core values are God, family, and hard work.

DEMOCRATIC JOSEPH M. BARBUTO

First and foremost, I want to continue serving residents and taxpayers as Sweetwater County Treasurer. I’m good at the job and have the leadership skills, intellect, and vision to continue moving this office forward in efficiency, convenience, and productivity by exploring new opportunities while building on an already-established foundation of success. I’m fortunate to have a job that I look forward to every day and the opportunity to work alongside an exceptional team in our office and across Sweetwater County government. Let me address three areas where I see potential in the Treasurer’s Office. Technology is changing rapidly, and it’s essential that our office is aware of the opportunities that exist and whether we can utilize them effectively in Sweetwater County. Some are simple, such as adding a QR code to vehicle registration renewal cards, making it easier for individuals to renew online. Other changes are more substantial, as they involve processing data across the programs and platforms we use to create reports, store and disseminate information, and perform complex formulas. Making necessary changes in this area will improve our functions and duties related to tax collection and allocation, motor vehicle registration, and tracking monies paid to the county. I’m committed to staying at the forefront of new developments and opportunities in technology to create more efficiency, convenience, and productivity for both those we serve and our staff. Next, I’d list public communication as a priority for the Treasurer’s Office. In addition to sharing media releases more regularly and adopting a social media platform to share information and updates, we’re constantly considering ways to stay better connected with residents and taxpayers. Improving our website’s interface is another way we’ve made it easier for individuals to access important information and conduct business with our office. Finally, supporting staff by ensuring they have the information, education, and resources they need to succeed in their careers is essential to the success of the Treasurer’s Office. Our most important task is the mandate we have to serve the public. As a public servant, paid with tax dollars, I make Sweetwater County my professional priority. It’s not a part-time job or even one you only have from 8 am to 5 pm on weekdays; I’m on the job when needed. One of my favorite parts of being the Sweetwater County Treasurer is the daily opportunities I have to help a person or business find a solution to an issue they’re experiencing. Folks are always encouraged to call, email, or visit in person whenever they have a question, comment, concern, or idea. Before serving as County Treasurer, I was a compliance consultant for a post-secondary educational institution. My job was to conduct regional needs assessments, ensure grant and budget compliance, and identify additional revenue sources. I also have extensive experience in the non-profit sector, working in organizational and leadership development. Additionally, I represented House District 48 in the Wyoming State Legislature for two terms and have served on several boards and commissions. I’ve helped create and maintain budgets from thousands to billions of dollars, know the importance of communication, and have familiarity with statutes and how government works. My unique combination of experiences allowed me to hit the ground running from day one as Sweetwater County Treasurer. As mentioned previously, communication is key to the success of our office. My communication priorities as County Treasurer are keeping the public informed, making information accessible and transparent, and providing an ‘open-door’ policy for the public to share questions, comments, concerns, and ideas. I’m good at this job and committed to Sweetwater County. There is no way to do this work as a Republican or Democrat; you either do it well or you don’t, and anyone who tells you differently doesn’t understand the nature or duties of the role. Since taking office, I’ve proven my ability to do this job well and maintain quality service while also improving how the office functions — I’d like to continue doing that work for the residents and taxpayers of Sweetwater County.

ROCK SPRINGS MAYOR

MATTHEW S. JACKMAN

I am running for Mayor of Rock Springs because I want to call Rock Springs home forever. I owe it to myself and my community to make Rock Springs the best home it can be. The most important issues for the city are balancing the budget, public safety, and long-term planning. Rock Springs voters underestimate how important their involvement is. The amount of decisions Planning and Zoning, Police Civil Service, the Fine Arts board, all these boards make that impact your daily life cannot be overstated. Bachelor’s in Business Administration from the University of Wyoming 2012. Small Business Owner. Former Planning and Zoning Chairmen. Current Treasurer of the School Board. Current President of the Sweetwater Memorial Hospital Foundation. The city underutilizes local media and virtual marketing strategies. We will encourage all residents to like our Facebook page so we can advertise more of the local events as well as publicize council agendas. I will also send out press releases to media outlets containing hot ticket information. Rock Springs has always been my home. I am going to put in the work it takes to make Rock Springs what it could be. We have great people here, people who are passionate about everything. It’s time we built a passionate community.

MAX MICHELSON

I was asked by so many community members to run and use my abilities to serve in the capacity of mayor that it was clear I was being called to serve our community. I believe I have the skills and capacity to learn needed to continue moving our city forward in being a thriving community that people call home. Serving our community as mayor would give me the opportunity to continue to use my skills to give back to our community which has been so good to me and my family. There are many issues of note facing our city and state. 1. Actively recruiting both employers and employees to our town through incentives and showcasing all we have to offer is key to addressing our economic uncertainty while ensuring we do not neglect to champion the mineral and other industries which are the backbone of our community. 2. Working with state officials, many of whom I have developed strong relationships with through my years of service on state boards, to shift our state outlook on resource distribution is needed to redress the unintended consequences of the tax structure changes from 40 years ago. 3. Growing citizen investment and pride in our city is a strong priority of mine. There is tremendous good and potential in Rock Springs that is often overshadowed by naysayers. Using our voice to celebrate the good and our energy to improve challenging areas will take community will and investment, not merely financial, but, critically, through actions. Citizen involvement in government is one of the most important things an elected person can foster. It is better for elected folks, government employees, and our citizens when they are active and contributing to the process of governing, not just every four years, but every day. A healthy government welcomes its citizens because it trusts them and recognized its authority comes from them and them alone. My family has deep roots in Wyoming. My mom’s people came here in the 1860s and worked the mines before homesteading a still-operational ranch. My dad’s people started their American journey in Rock Springs in the 1870s, as miners and railroad engineers before moving into ranching. I came to Rock Springs over 20 years ago. Like my family before me and so many others, I came for work. Eventually, I started a business providing education, support, and care to individuals with developmental disabilities and grew it from my business partner and me to an operation with over 30 full-time employees. I started and am raising my family here. I want my girls to see this community for all it has to offer and for the remarkable way we pull together so that my grandchildren will have the benefit of growing up here in our home. I am committed to community service. Over the past 20 years, I have served on the United Way of Southwest Wyoming Board, the Sweetwater CDC Board, the Rock Springs Soccer Association Board, the Rock Springs Avengers Board, the Holy Communion Episcopal Church Vestry, the Young at Heart Community Center Board, and the Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. I am currently serving on the Wyoming State Board of Education as Vice-chair, the Sweetwater BOCES board as Chair, the Rock Springs Hockey Association Board as Secretary, the Holy Spirit Catholic School Board, and the Sweetwater County School District #1 Board as Clerk. I have the skills needed to manage and work with people to build productive outcomes. In my 10 years on our Sweetwater #1 Board, I have consistently provided times to visit with me in person and have always made my personal cell phone number publically available. I would continue that practice as it is anchored in my belief about citizen involvement in government. While I have not always agreed with the feedback I have received, I have made making time to listen and visit about concerns a priority. It has greatly helped me be a more effective public servant. If I am successful in November, I will continue to maintain an open-door practice. You are welcome to publish my phone number, 307-389-9169. I am fiercely proud of Rock Springs and it would be my greatest honor to serve our home as mayor. I am diligent and committed to serving our community wherever my skills and dedication are most useful. I will show up and do the work needed to build our community in cooperation with our city employees and citizens.

CITY COUNCIL ROCK SPRINGS:

WARD II

DAVID A. THOMPSON

I am running for Ward 2 council because this is my home and I care about Rock Springs and its future. Maintaining a balanced budget and responsibly managing the 6th cent/specific purpose taxes. Retention and recruitment of quality city employees. Updating and maintaining infrastructure to provide a safe and comfortable environment for our citizens. The validity of the local government depends on the input of its citizens via voting, in-person (council meetings, contact with department heads and their employees, etc.), digital (e-mail, text, social media), or phone contact. Respecting all viewpoints, issues, and opinions. I have been a long-time resident of Rock Springs and worked in local law enforcement for over 25 years. I have general knowledge of our city and community functions and have the ability to work both one on one with people and with groups within the community. I am willing to learn and ask questions when I don’t have all the answers. I will be as available as possible through multiple means of communication (e-mail, social media, in-person meetings at community events, and at city hall) to ensure all constituents have access to me regarding city business. I have a strong work ethic, I will treat everyone fairly and with compassion.

THOMAS ALLEN

WARD III

BRADLEY CHRISMAN

DANIEL J. PEDRI

Serving on the council is a way I can give back to a community that has given so much to me and my family. a.) I think we all agree that the biggest issue we are facing here in Rock Springs is rebounding from a depressed economy and decreasing revenues. With the slowdown in our oil and gas industry, effects of covid 19 and dwindling cash flows we need to do more with less. b.) Speaking with residents in Ward 3 the biggest problem is the flood zone down by 9th street. The Bitter Creek Restoration Project will mitigate this problem and remove the residents from the flood zone. c.) We need to promote economic development by working closely with Eric Bingham, Kayla McDonald, and their Sweetwater Economic Development team to promote and market Rock Springs. From a local perspective, I believe we as a community can rise above even the most challenging obstacles facing our nation if we listen to each other and make sure every stakeholder has a voice. The future of our country depends on strength and unity at the community level. My focus is wholeheartedly on the community of Rock Springs, and my job is to ensure the people of Ward III have a voice. Upon graduating from Rock Springs High School in 2004, I continued my education at Western Wyoming Community College and graduated with an Associate of Science degree. In 2008, I completed my bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of Wyoming and returned to Rock Springs to begin my working years. I worked in the oil and gas industry for over a decade starting as a field operator and transferred into the office working in the finance department for Anadarko Petroleum. Currently, I am the manager of a family-owned partnership. I will be involved and engaged with the constituents to achieve our goals. I will listen to concerns or problems and take those issues back to city hall. I am dedicated to finding solutions to our problems. A vote for me is a vote for access to your elected officials, transparency in local government, open and honest discussions, and a commitment to working hard to deliver results for the voters. This is my commitment to all voters, whether they vote for me or not, however, I encourage the voters to vote for me. The single most important thing voters should know about me is that I am not a politician. I do not have lifelong goals to climb the political ladder. I don’t have all the answers. I don’t have an axe to grind or a pet issue to pound into the ground. I have a desire to serve, the ability to listen, the capacity to learn, and the willingness to work together to reach goals that will help move our city forward.

WARD IV

ERIC BINGHAM

I am running for City Council because I have a powerful desire to serve the constituents of Ward 4 and it’s imperative that we elect someone with relevant experience who can hit the ground running. I will bring a pragmatic approach to budgeting, problem-solving skills to addressing constituent concerns, a deep knowledge and understanding of personal private property rights and economic development experience to help further diversify our economy just to name a few. The three most important issues facing the City of Rock Springs right now are a balanced budget due to revenue shortfalls, aging city infrastructure, and removal of residential and commercial properties from the flood plain. Ultimately, citizen involvement with local government is the best process to express your concerns and bring up issues that can be effecting your quality of life. It also gives the elected officials an opportunity to hear how a decision can effect a resident or local business. I currently work in a leadership role with Sweetwater County as the Land Use Director, where I have 18 years of experience in land use issues, project management leadership, code development, and management of complex development projects. In addition, I lead in coordinating with other county departments and municipalities for impact funding requests for large-scale industrial projects. Additionally, I supervise the Economic Development operations at the county level, which includes business retention and expansion, and business attraction. Apart from my development experience, I have a law enforcement background as a sworn peace officer. In fact, prior to our family’s move to Wyoming, I was a Park Ranger. During my time out knocking on the doors of the residents of Ward 4, I had the privilege of meeting many incredible people. I now have a better understanding of constituent concerns and what my focus should be. If elected, I would prioritize those concerns. I truly feel that this is a position of representation and if elected, I will make myself available for the constituents of Ward 4. Leadership is the ability to empower others to do great things. As a city council member, I will lead by example and work with others to solve the problems our city faces. True leaders thrive on making tough decisions, and when the time comes, I will be prepared to make those tough decisions, because the citizens of Rock Springs deserve it, and they are ultimately our boss. I not only say I want better things for Rock Springs, but I actively participate with organizations and groups to make things better. Whether it was participating with the team SEDC to recruit KELTEC firearms to Rock Springs or volunteering to help build a multi-use trail behind Western Wyoming College. I will bring the same work ethic to the City of Rock Springs Council

RANDY HANSON

I have thought and talked about it for many years now, and this year I was encouraged by several friends and family members who thought now would be a good opportunity for me. Transparency – I think voters/citizens want to know with open dialog what is going on within their community and local government. Public Safety – Police, Fire, and Ambulance issues. Fiscal responsibility -It is important that the government makes sound decisions with taxpayers’ monies to ensure the quality of life that we have come to know here in Rock Springs. Citizen involvement is critical. Too many times people with little or wrong knowledge can cause issues. Involved citizens tend to make better factual decisions on these matters when they are informed of correct information. I have been a Rock Springs city employee for over 27 years. I have come to know the employees through working alongside them and their wants but more importantly their needs to provide the best services and accommodations for the citizens of Rock Springs. Also in that time, I have had numerous interactions with many of the citizens. I have always tried to treat them all with dignity and respect. The citizens can always email me at [email protected] or I now have a Facebook page. I am not a career politician. I don’t have all the answers, but I promise to listen and learn to be able to do the best I can for the betterment of Rock Springs and its citizens.

GREEN RIVER MAYOR

PETE RUST

“The opportunity to work with a great team of committed and highly qualified individuals to generate ideas. Creating innovation, and developing a better place to live, work, and play has motivated me to seek a third term as Mayor of the City of Green River.” 1) A reliable permanent and adequate source of revenue! 2) Paving of streets and at the same time fixing old water and sewer lines 3) new Waste Water treatment plant and of course a prerequisite for virtually any project and development opportunities is adequate water from the river, Fontenelle reservoir etc. as our long term It is absolutely critical for an effective vibrant community to have citizens ”actively” involved in the government both keeping informed and keeping active as volunteers taking “pride” in their community. Education: Masters’s Degree in “Public Administration” from the University of WY, Forty Years working at the local level both as an elected official and in City jobs, County, State, and Federal as well as a volunteer or numerous Boards and Commissions. Would like to establish right away after the election a Mayors advisory Board of Business, Industry, and Community leaders to meet regularly to discuss issues and make recommendations for action. Would also like to have meetings a couple of times a quarter that are listening sessions and/or neighborhood/community “town halls to constantly give the community opportunities to hear what’s going on and to give their input. I genuinely care about my community and the health, safety, and happiness of its citizens.

MARK PETERSON

CITY COUNCIL GREEN RIVER:

WARD I

RONALD L. WILLIAMS

JON FERNANDEZ

I’m running for city council ward 1 for Green River because I’m young and motivated, I work, live, and plan on retiring in Green River, I want to be a part of Green Rivers’ history in its development. The three most important issues facing the city are maintenance, study in 2019 found that 20.9 percent of the city’s streets fell into the very poor failed category. Need for another grocery store, I have a goal to help bring in a Whole Foods store so that there are more options in the future of the city. A whole foods store would also bring in business from Rock Springs. Support for seniors and our youth is the third most important issue. Living in a small town I’m a huge advocate for supporting our seniors and youth activities. The importance of citizen involvement in local government is huge! I’ve gone to every council meeting since May(except for one) when I put my name in the hat. Nobody really shows up to them unless there is an issue on their mind. I understand because it’s having the trust in their representatives but I feel like people should attend their local council meetings more. I’m very qualified for the position I’m running for, I have an associate’s degree from Western Wyoming Community College, and furthered my education through the University of Wyoming studying history and Spanish. I have a trade certificate from the Union Pacific Railroad Signal Training program. I’m currently a Signal Maintainer for the Union Pacific Railroad. I’m a lifelong resident of Sweetwater county. My ability to research issues and take responsibility for decisions would make me a great candidate for City Council. To improve communication with my constituents once elected I plan on building a Facebook/ website page so they can follow what’s going on in the town. Also, my phone number is out there for the public and I will answer any questions. 307-371-3743. The most important thing you should know about me is I’m real, honest, outgoing, and I’m a people person. Anyone who knows me knows I’m very sociable and responsible. I speak my mind and I will put people first above all. I’m involved with the community by teaching dance and officiating middle and high school football games. We have a great community that I’m proud to be a part of.

WARD III

GARY KILLPACK

I’m running for Green River City Council because I CARE. 1) Upgrade City infrastructure 2) Plan and prepare for growth 3) Enhance the quality of residents’ lives 4) Expand Green River as a tourist destination 5) improve City facilities and services. No Answer Over the last 45 years, I’ve served on many committees: Joint Powers Water Board, Main Street/URA, Finance Committee, Green River Chamber, Planning and Zoning Commission Liaison, etc. No Answer I helped establish the GRHS Hall of Fame and raised 90% of the funds for the GRHS Wolves Statue. My mission statement is: Provide the highest quality municipal services, highest quality city infrastructure, in a customer friendly financially responsible manner.

ROBERT ROSS

I am running for city council, because I love Green River, and I want to help make Green River better. Many people in Green River have felt like the city has made decisions without their input, and I would like to help change that perception people have of the city by listening to what the residents want. The three most important issues to me are: 1) A better plan to help local businesses succeed. 2) Working harder to fix the infrastructure in the city by better budgeting with existing funds. 3) Development of a municipal deer maintenance plan. When you hear people complaining about the government, it is usually around a kitchen table or a campfire. The discussion that happens usually never leaves the table, because people feel like they don’t have any power over the decisions that influence them. At the local level, if there is something people want to change, they need to discuss it with an approachable city council member. A local told me they had issues with something happening in their neighborhood, they went to the city council meeting and voiced their opinion, and the city did what the city wanted to do anyways so what is the point of even talking to your city council member? That attitude towards our local representatives needs to change, and it starts with letting people know they have a say in what happens to them. I grew up in Green River, I have a bachelor’s degree from Penn State University, and I work as a financial advisor managing money for a living and creating solutions for people. My job as a financial advisor is problem-solving for financial goals. The city has many goals that sometimes feel out of reach because of financial constraints, and my current job has helped me develop the skills needed to make educated financial decisions. One of the biggest frustrations that people have is they voice their opinion to the city, and the city does what it wants to do anyway. Green River needs new ideas, and nobody has the corner for all the good ideas out there. By listening to the residents, it helps introduce new ideas and make better-educated decisions. I have a local business in town, and I am very approachable. If residents have questions or concerns, my cell phone is (801)-920-9150. The most important thing people need to know about me is I love Green River, and I want to help influence change to make Green River even better.

CITY COUNCIL WAMSUTTER:

DUSTIN DAVIS

GERALD PROBERTS

SETH J. RAUCH

GRANGER MAYOR

BRADLY MCCOLLUM

JOHN STYVAR

CITY COUNCIL GRANGER:

GEORGE ANDREWS

ROBERT A. PERRY

TEAL ROMANGO

The Next set of Candidates are from the Special Districts and Healthcare.

SPECIAL DISTRICTS:

CASTLE ROCK HOSPITAL DISTRICT

SANDEE GUNTER

PATSY A. SORENSEN

DANIEL STANTON

EDEN FARSON CEMETERY

STEVIA SLEIGHT

SHARON K. SMITH

JOANN ZAKOTNIK

EDEN FARSON FIRE CONTROL DISTRICT

JEREMY R. BROWN

THOMAS E. BURRIS

WILLIAM J. SMITH II

HARVEY D. TINNES JR.

EDEN VALLEY IMPROVEMENT

KIM BROWN

TRAVIS GINES

EDEN VALLEY RURAL HEALTHCARE

BONNIE HUECKSTAEDT

RONALD A. NOBLE

ALEXANDRIA (ALEX) ROBERSON

The pandemic made a lot of people feel uneasy or overwhelmed as a lot of information was given all at once. There was a lot of inconsistency and unnecessary disagreements over the way to handle the situation. No country was more divided than the USA over the way to handle the pandemic and that was an eye-opener to many about the people we elected to handle these decisions. Beyond what local officials may or may not do, each of us should act with personal responsibility on our own to improve our community. The nice thing about health care is that it is open for continual improvement. There is always a need for more services and better providers. My family in particular receives care locally for basic health care needs, such as antibiotics, but we always travel outside of the county/state for more in-depth medical needs such as a specialist at Primary Children’s. Increased transportation options for disabled/elderly/low income. This is a very large barrier for people who desperately seek health care, but cannot travel to their appointments. Living in a small community gives us the ability to develop personal connections with volunteers and non-profits who can assist with this. The high cost of care and prescriptions is a burden to low-income families who are unaware of the services or resources available to them, so public education on these resources is crucial. I think this would be better answered as it is not a recruitment issue as much as it is retention. If qualified medical professionals were more frequently retained whether that is through pay or benefits there would be a great difference in the quality of care in Sweetwater County. A minimized number of vacancies would not only be cost-saving but would improve the quality of care. Being able to see the same physician or specialist over a number of years increases your comfort level, and also gives them ongoing knowledge and context to better understand your overall health. I thrive on serving others and I love Wyoming! I work for a non-profit agency that helps people with disabilities, so I see healthcare issues on a daily basis and I work to make it as accessible as possible for everyone. This perspective gives me great resources and values that will make a difference for the Eden Valley.

JAMESTOWN RIO-VISTA WATER & SEWER

THOMAS J. COLLAR JR.

KAEL JASPERSON

NORTH SWEETWATER WATER & SEWER

DAVID BARNHOUSE

JAMES BROCK

JOHN GASPERETTI (Phone Interview)

I started going to meetings about 4 and a half years ago because I wanted to see where the money was going and due to unforeseen circumstances, was asked to join the board. Since then I have been a part of the board just as a normal citizen to just keep track of what was going on and what is going on and how the money is spent. Been about 2 years now. One: Staying in the budget (all the financial portions) Two: Making sure we get the draft/cost down. Three: Trying not to raise the costs of something that is necessary to live. $50 a month for sewer is pretty expensive. It’s really important – I’d like to see more qualified citizens in position, maybe for like 12 years, no more for terms. Boards are important to help make sure no one is stealing and this is most important for the citizens to be involved with. I have some education and I am retired. I can balance numbers but those that work in mines or other fields, they know how to work sewage better than me. I am just a citizen that was concerned and wondering where the money was going. So I just try to get something done – hopefully learning about the oversite and keeping costs down. As any citizen, it is just nice to have a toilet that can flush without paying and arm and a leg for.

SWEETWATER COUNTY CONSERVATION 4 YEARS DISTRICT:

AT-LARGE

LARRY B. FOLKS

I am running for Rural Supervisor for Sweetwater County Conservation District because I have been serving on the board since March/2021. My 59 years have been lived rurally. Being involved in the Bitter Creek Drop Structure Project afforded me an awareness and appreciation of the Conservation Districts’ impact as well as the importance of keeping the board strong. The political climate indicates there will be many important issues facing us in the future. I will continue 100% to use my broad experience and knowledge base in ranching, agriculture, oil /gas, and vegetation control to be an asset to the district. No Answer

JEFF RAMAJ

TEN-MILE WATER AND SEWER

GLENN P. LEHAR

HEATHER KROUPA

WHITE MOUNTAIN WATER AND SEWER

ARTHA SMITH

PETER S. LEIBEE

