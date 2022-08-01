Gordon appoints Secretary of State Ed Buchanan to be a District Court Judge

Secretary of State, Ed Buchanan – Photo credit from https://sos.wyo.gov/AboutUs/AboutSecretary.aspx

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan to be a District Court Judge for the Eighth Judicial District serving Goshen County. Secretary Buchanan will remain in office to fulfill his forthcoming duties and ensure a smooth transition before taking the bench.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement



“Goshen County is once again fortunate to have had outstanding candidates for this judgeship,” Governor Gordon said. “Ed has served the state admirably and honorably as Secretary for more than four years. His extensive legal background, his compassion for those in his community, and his passion for the law and our justice system will serve him well as a District Court judge in this next chapter of his public service career.”



“I am honored and humbled to receive this appointment from Governor Gordon,” Secretary Buchanan said. “I look forward to serving the citizens of the Eighth Judicial District and will work diligently to uphold the high standards of the judiciary.”



“It is a privilege to serve Wyoming and my fellow elected officials as Secretary of State. I would like to assure our citizens that I am committed to fulfilling my duties prior to assuming the bench, both to ensure a smooth and secure election cycle and to finalize the many projects integral to the office,” the Secretary added.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement



Buchanan has served as Wyoming Secretary of State since 2018. In that capacity, he serves as Chief Elections Officer, Securities Commissioner, Corporations Administrator, and Notaries Public Commissioner. He previously served as Chief Prosecutor in the Laramie County District Attorney’s office, and as an attorney in private practice with Sawyer, Warren, Buchanan. A longtime resident of Goshen County, Buchanan was commissioned in the United States Air Force and served as an intelligence briefer to senior command. He holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Colorado and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Wyoming.



Buchanan will assume the duties of retiring Judge Patrick W. Korrell.