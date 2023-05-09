Gordon highlights state’s energy leadership from coal to nuclear and carbon capture

Photo from https://governor.wyo.gov/home of Governor Gordon

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Governor Mark Gordon underscored Wyoming’s position as a national leader in energy production and innovation on Friday during a trip that featured stops at the Kemmerer Mine, the TerraPower Natrium site, and the Shute Creek Carbon Capture and Sequestration project.

During his visit to the Kemmerer Mine, Governor Gordon met with workers and leaders in the coal mining industry, reassuring them of Wyoming’s commitment to coal. The Governor applauded the workers’ dedication to producing energy that powers the state, the country and the world and thanked them for their contributions to the state’s economy and national energy security.

“Fossil fuels are an important part of our state’s energy mix and a vital component of any effort to successfully address reasonable climate goals. With innovation, they will continue to be part of our portfolio for the foreseeable future. We must continue to invest in better, cleaner technologies using coal and coal-to-products. Communities like Kemmerer, Rock Springs, and Gillette have grown up because of coal. Workers and their families continue to thrive because our nation needs coal. Our opportunity for a viable economic future depends on our ability to innovate across the energy horizon,” Governor Gordon said.

At the TerraPower Natrium site, Governor Gordon participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for the innovative nuclear plant that promises to provide safe, clean, and affordable electricity. This project is a joint venture between TerraPower and PacifiCorp. Governor Gordon called it “a game-changer in the energy sector” and commended the parties involved for their forward-thinking and collaborative approach.

The Governor ended his day with a visit to Shute Creek, the world’s largest carbon capture facility. At this site, he received an update on the progress of this cutting-edge technology which is integral to a sustainable energy future. “Shute Creek is a prime example of CO2 management that will define our energy future. Wyoming is committed to developing solutions that strike the right balance between energy development and environmental stewardship so our power plants can meet emission standards and continue to provide reliable, affordable energy to Wyoming and beyond,” Governor Gordon said.

Governor Gordon’s trip on Friday was a testament to the state’s unwavering commitment to energy leadership and an all-of-the-above energy strategy. As a result, Wyoming is poised to continue playing a crucial role in shaping the future of energy production in the United States, as we have done since before we became a state.