Gordon welcomes Federal Court Ruling that supports border security

Photo from https://governor.wyo.gov/home of Governor Gordon

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – A Federal district court judge in the Western District of Louisiana has granted a preliminary injunction to stop the Biden administration’s plan to end the Title 42 public health policy.

It was in response to a lawsuit by 24 Republican states, including Wyoming. Governor Mark Gordon issued the following statement in support of the ruling:

“It is a shame that our coalition of 24 states had to go to court to argue that our nation needs to secure our border. This ruling recognizes that all states are impacted by the Biden Administration’s failed border policies, and that the sovereignty of our country is at risk. This is a win for common sense and the rule of law.”