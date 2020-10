Advertisement

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (October 3, 2020) — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media conference on Monday, October 5, at 3:00 PM.

Gordon will be joined by Wyoming State Health Officer, Dr. Alexia Harrist.

The conference will give the Governor an opportunity to brief the state on the current COVID-19 pandemic in Wyoming, among other topics.

Find the meeting live on the Wyo4News Facebook Page, the Wyoming PBS YouTube Channel, or on the Wyoming PBS Television Station.