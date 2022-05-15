Governor’s Education Initiative announces community listening sessions

Photo from https://governor.wyo.gov/home of Governor Gordon

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Governor Mark Gordon’s K-12 Education advisory group has announced a series of community listening sessions to take input from parents and stakeholders on the state’s educational system.

Announced in May 2021, the Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group is developing recommendations for elevating Wyoming’s primary and secondary education system into a position of national leadership. Its membership includes independent volunteers with an interest in Wyoming’s education system.

An online public survey conducted earlier this year generated more than 7,000 responses, with a final report on the results of the survey scheduled for release this month. The moderated listening sessions will give stakeholders an additional opportunity to provide input on key topics identified within the results of the survey.

“My advisory group looks forward to hearing firsthand from parents and community members, and getting their thoughts about how we can better prepare our students to be competitive in a changing world,” Governor Gordon said.

The schedule will include both morning and evening sessions and is as follows:

June 14-15 Afton Lincoln County School District Administration Building

June 15-16 Rock Springs Holiday Inn

June 21-22 Powell Northwest Community College

June 22-23 Riverton TBD

July 19-20 Gillette Gillette College

July 20-21 Casper TBD

July 26-27 Cheyenne Wyoming Capitol

July 27 Virtual

Exact locations and times for each session and a link to the virtual session will be available on the RIDE website and Facebook page.