GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Nov. 4, 2019) — The Green River City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.

The meeting is in Council Chambers at GR City Hall, 50 E. 2nd North. It is open to the public.

A workshop to discuss direction and priority planning for the city will follow at the end the regular meeting.

Access the meeting agenda and packet at www.cityofgreenriver.org.