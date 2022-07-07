Green River City Council approved Specific Purpose Tax to be added on Novemer Ballot

Photo of Green River City Council Members of City webpage

Green River- At the beginning of the July 5 City Council meeting, Mayor Pete Rust read a proclamation declaring the City of Green River as a Purple Heart City to honor recipients of purple hearts. The Green River Strong fundraiser for the victims of the Green River Shooting was also discussed. There was an Unsung Hero award given which is a new award to show appreciation for community members who are extraordinary. The first-ever recipient, Donna Tramp, was awarded the plaque.

A resolution authorizing the submission of a WYDOT Transportation Alternative Program Grant Application for miscellaneous ADA upgrades near Green River School was approved. The three areas proposed for ADA improvements are in front of Monroe Elementary, in front of Lincoln Middle School at the intersection of Monroe and Bramwell, and on the West side of Hitching Post Drive north of the intersection with Upland Way. The project would install sidewalk and curb ramps at intersections to facilitate the movement of wheelchair-bound and other mobility-impaired residents. These areas have been selected based on their proximity to schools in the community and housing areas that serve young families, older adults, and individuals with disabilities.

The City of Green River has been working with Sweetwater County and its municipalities on a potential Specific Purpose Tax initiative. After numerous committee meetings, stakeholder meetings, public meetings, and public surveys the committee has drafted a resolution that would add this proposition to the November 8, 2022, general election ballot. If approved by the voters, this initiative would allow for the collection of $83,511,570 dollars countywide, with the City of Green River receiving $22,027,627 dollars of this revenue to be used for the following: Paving, curb, gutter, sidewalk, and rehabilitation of water, sewer, and storm sewer infrastructure in various locations and cape seal selected streets to preserve the integrity of the asphalt surface.

The resolution to approve a proposition to impose a 1% Specific Purpose Tax on the November 8, 2022, general election ballot was approved unanimously.

Gary Killpack stated, “If this is approved the City of Green River will receive $22,027,627 dollars and that money has to go towards paving curbs, gutters, sidewalks, and rehabilitation of water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure in various locations.”

“I just want the people to know in the City of Green River, we up here are more or less, I can’t speak for everyone, for the Specific Purpose Tax and is generally for the citizens to make that decision. For yes or no regardless of how we think. It is the people’s choice to vote and personally, I don’t want to take that away from the community. It is your prerogative to vote. If we keep anything off the ballot, then everyone loses out,” said Sherry Bushman.

Jim Zimmerman said, ” I just wanted to remind everybody that a portion of this tax is going to be paid by other citizens from other communities traveling into our area and spending their money at Arctic Circle and the other places. It’s not all coming out of our pockets, it just seems to be a no-brainer.” Mayor Pete Rust added to this though saying, “In the same line of reasoning, we pay a tax when we go to any other community, and we pay more than that so it’s just the other people coming through our community are paying a portion also. In addition to that industry pays a huge part of this.”

On a final note, Zimmerman stated, “If we can’t get our street fixed, and we go into other communities and we like the way their communities are, then we need to vote for this so that our community can look as good as other communities.”