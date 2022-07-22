Green River City Council approves custodial service contract for Green River Recreation Center

Photo Credit Green River City Council webpage

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Green River- At the Green River City Council meeting, an agreement for custodial services for the fiscal year 2023 at the Recreation Center was approved. In an effort to ensure the maximum benefit to the City of Green River, service contracts are issued for one year. Castle Cleaning proposed $60,000 for the contract renewal amount, and this represents no increase since last year.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has opened the application period for an ARPA WyoLink Equipment Grant. This grant program allows local governments to obtain equipment compatible with the WyoLink statewide public safety interoperable radio communications system in order to help the state improve the connectivity of emergency responders. The City is seeking permission to apply for these funds for the purchase of WyoLink compatible equipment to be used by the Fire Department. The application submission window closes on July 29, 2022. The submission was approved.

The Engineering Division of Public Works needed authorization to submit two applications for the WYDOT Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Grants for ADA Improvements within the City. The first application is for the design of ADA improvements along Flaming Gorge Way, from 7th West to 6th East. The other application is for miscellaneous ADA upgrades near several schools in Green

River. These requests were approved.