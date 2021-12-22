Green River City Council Meeting December 21st 2021

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER CITY COUNCIL, DECEMBER 22, 2021 Last night there was a Green River City Council meeting held at 7:00 pm. On the agenda, there were two resolutions discussed including the bid of 70,000 dollars for the Lincoln School addition tracts B and C. The bid package included a sketch of the development, bid security, and a schedule for the project. The project itself is for 29 single-family residential lots. The motion was approved to accept the bid of 70,000 and authorized the execution of a Purchase and Development agreement with J S construction for the purchase and development.

The second resolution discussed was to establish a restricted donation program for the Police Department therapy canine. This would eliminate the need for the City Council to have to accept each and every donation and make it simpler to keep better track of how the donations are being used. The motion to approve establishing the restricted donation program was approved unanimously.

One key item discussed on the council action item list was a consideration of the FY2022 WYODOT transportation alternatives grant agreement. In July of this year, the City had applied for the WYODOT transportation alternatives program grant to make improvements at the Riverside Memorial Park. The improvements that were discussed being made included replacing 0.42 miles of the concrete path that runs through the park and adding lighting to the path as well. The City of Green River has now been awarded the requested grant in the amount of $400,000 and may now enter into the agreement for the project. The suggested motion was to authorize the Mayor to sign the FY2022 Transportation Alternatives Program Subrecipient Agreement between the Wyoming Department of Transportation in the amount of $400,000 for the Riverside Memorial Park Pathway and Lighting Addition, pending legal approval and was approved.