Green River Wastewater Treatment Plant Project bid awarded

Water Treatment example for Green River

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Yesterday afternoon the Green River City Council held a special meeting awarding the winning bid to Bodell Construction out of Salt Lake City, Utah for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Project.

The full consideration that the council voted unanimously on stated, “This project consists of the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant to replace the City’s aging lagoon treatment system. The bid opening for the project was held on January 26, 2023, resulting in three bids. Two bids were rejected at the April 18, 2023 Council meeting due to material irregularities, leaving a single bidder. We have received concurrence from the SRF Program to award to Bodell Construction. Bodell has offered an adjustment to their original bid price with the anticipation that additional value engineering will occur after the the bid is awarded”.

Councilman Jost took a second before the motion was passed to thank the city staff and everyone else within the city and state, specifically DEQ, EPA, and the SLIB, who have put their time and effort into getting this project ready to go.

Many members of the Wastewater/Public Works Department were in attendance as the bid was awarded. With the rest of the staff in agreeance, one staff member stated, “I’m excited. I feel like this will make a huge difference in the environment for one, and then you know being a part of the operations staff as well. The maintenance down there on some of that machinery and valves is too far gone to do anything about so I am very thankful to see this happen”.

The City of Green River obtained a loan for $45,100,000 with an additional $6,245,000 in ARPA grants. The total amount awarded to Bodell Construction was $51,300,000. Work is expected to begin within the next six weeks south of the current facility, with a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for mid-June.