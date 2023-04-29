Hageman’s bill to delist grizzlies advanced by Natural Resources Committee

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

WASHINGTON, DC — The House Natural Resources Committee advanced H.R. 1245 – legislation sponsored by Congresswoman Harriet Hageman, to direct the Secretary of Interior to remove the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem population of grizzly bears from the federal list of endangered and threatened wildlife. The Greater Yellowstone population was delisted twice before, in 2007 and 2017. Each time, the delisting was blocked by activist courts.

Hageman stated, “I am thankful to my colleagues on the Natural Resources Committee for their support for the delisting of the Greater Yellowstone population of grizzly bears. The grizzly bear has been listed as threatened (but not endangered) since 1975, and its original recovery goal was 500 bears. Today, we have nearly 1100 bears in this ecosystem. The population of bears has become so great that they now pose a serious and deadly threat to people and livestock in Wyoming.

“The goal of the Endangered Species Act (ESA) for the Greater Yellowstone Grizzly has clearly been met and we should rightly return species management back to the State of Wyoming. We cannot continue to allow activist courts or agency bureaucrats to block sound species management.

“I appreciate the support of my House cosponsors, Rep. Ryan Zinke, who actually DID attempt to delist the grizzly bear during his service as Secretary of the Interior, and Rep. Matt Rosendale. I look forward to seeing this legislation passed in the House of Representatives and taken up by the Senate – where Senator Lummis has already introduced a companion bill.”