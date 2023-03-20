Harriet Hageman co-sponsors the Lower Energy Costs Act

Congresswoman Harriet Hageman – Photo from https://hageman.house.gov/

WASHINGTON, D.C. — H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act, was formally introduced in the House of Representatives. This legislation combines multiple bills that focus on America’s ability to be energy independent and reduce the punitive regulatory burden that has been enacted on the energy industry since Joe Biden was sworn into office.

Hageman stated, “The Biden administration has waged a war on American energy, taking us from a nation that is energy independent to one that has driven our citizens into energy poverty – a situation where families must decide between fueling their vehicles, turning on their heat, paying their electric bill, or buying the food and medicine needed to survive – to support a fanatical and unrealistic “green new deal” agenda. America needs accessible and affordable access to coal, oil & gas, and mineral supplies now – and it will need them for generations to come.

“Many of the tactics used by this administration to destroy the fossil fuel industry are addressed through the TAPP American Resources Act – now incorporated into the Lower Energy Costs Act – which will speed permitting, return royalty fees to fair amounts, and force reasonable leasing procedures to be implemented.

“Also incorporated into this legislation is my coal application bill, the Combating Obstruction Against Leasing (COAL) Act, which ends the existing moratorium on new coal leasing and directs the Secretary of Interior to take action on pending coal leasing applications. It is critical that we pass H.R. 1 and provide the low-cost energy the American people deserve.”

Background

The House Committee on Natural Resources Republicans advanced the Transparency, Access, Permitting and Production of (TAPP) American Resources Act, during a full committee markup last week. This legislation is now incorporated into H.R. 1. In summary, the legislation will:

• Prohibit President Biden from banning hydraulic fracturing

• Repeal all restrictions on the import and export of natural gas, including LNG

• Prevent liberal states from blocking interstate infrastructure projects

• Repeal President Biden’s $6 billion natural gas tax that would increase energy bills for families

• Roll back President Biden’s $27 billion EPA slush fund for Democrat special interests

• Disapprove of President Biden’s canceling of the Keystone XL pipeline

• Require the Department of the Interior to resume lease sales on federal lands and waters

• Repeal harmful royalties and fee increases imposed on energy production that drive up prices for families

• Reform the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) permitting process to streamline federal reviews for all sectors of the economy, including at our international borders

• Limit scope of environmental review under NEPA to reasonably foreseeable and economically feasible impacts

• Set deadlines for completion of NEPA reviews at one year for environmental assessments and two years for environmental impact statements

• Impose a 120-day deadline on filing litigation on final agency actions concerning energy and mining projects