Lauren Schoenfeld resigns as Sweetwater County Commissioner

Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Today at the Sweetwater Board of County Commissioner Meeting, former Sweetwater Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld officially resigned from her position on the board after accepting a position in a different part of the state.

Resignation

Schoenfeld recently accepted a position as Senior Policy Advisor with Governor Mark Gordon’s Office in Cheyenne. This position requires her to move to the eastern side of the state, which led to the resignation.

Schoenfeld inserted her formal resignation this previous Friday, with the resignation and vacancy notice officially approved today through the remainder of the board.

Chairman, Keaton West stated, “I would like to show our appreciation to Commissioner Schoenfeld for her four years of service to Sweetwater County. It’s a difficult job, as you all know, and can be a lot to balance especially with your job outside of here and a young family, and things of that nature, so we thank her for her dedication and wish her well with her next endeavor.”

Commissioner Island Richards added, “I want to extend my congratulations to Commissioner Schoenfeld for her new role as Senior Policy Advisor of Governor Gordon and offer my sincere gratitude to her for the four years of service she gave to the people of Sweetwater County in her role as commissioner. We all know the sacrifice involved in doing this job and I want to thank her for hers. So good luck going forward Lauren, it was a pleasure serving with you and I wish you nothing but the best during this chapter in your life.”

Appointing a New Commissioner

Schoenfeld was a member of the GOP Party, therefore, from today Elizabeth Bingham, Chairman of the Sweetwater County GOP along with the other members of the board have 20 days to submit three names to the Board of County Commissioners so the vacancy can be filled.

Due to the declaration of vacancy this morning, the GOP Board plans to begin accepting applications and hold a meeting on July 22, 2023 to declare the three names for the Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners at their first August meeting.

Wyo4News will update once the vacancy has been filled.