Local government officials to meet tomorrow for regularly scheduled meetings

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Local government officials will be meeting again tomorrow for a regularly scheduled monthly meeting. The Board of County Commissioners will begin their meeting at 9:00 a.m. at the County Courthouse in room #115, whereas both the Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting at 7:00 p.m. in their respective city hall chambers.

Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners

The Board of County Commissioners has quite a slow day with minimal items on their agenda. The board is expected to proclaim the month of October as “Domestic Violence Awareness Month”, discuss comments related to the proposed BLM plan, and address regular business.

Sweetwater Board of Commissioners Agenda

Green River City Council

The City of Green River Council also has a minimal agenda. The council will be declaring four proclamations, as well as taking care of normal business.

City of Green River Agenda

Rock Springs City Council

Within the agenda for the Rock Springs Council, they will be approving two letters to the BLM, one of which asks that the comment period be extended into March of 2024. They will be declaring the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and declaring October 8-14th as Fire Prevention Week. Finally concluding with the declaration of the Ward II vacancy that was once held by former Councilor Tom Allen.

City of Rock Springs Agenda