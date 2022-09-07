Officer Kyle Delisser awarded with Emergency Medical Service Reward at City Council meeting

Wyo4ews photo of City Council members and Members of the Green River Legion

Tanya Baer

Green River- At tonight’s Green River City Council meeting Officer Kyle Delisser was awarded the Emergency Medical Service Reward. On June 29, 2022, the Green River Police Department officers were called to 409 E. Flaming Gorge Way for an unresponsive male subject on the floor. Officer Delisser evaluated the man and found unknown pills in the man’s mouth. Prescription bottles for narcotic drugs were found nearby. Based on his training, Officer Delisser recognized the signs of a likely overdose and administered Narcan to the man who then started to become coherent and more responsive. The man would have likely died without the medical intervention provided by Officer Delisser. Officer Delisser is commended for his quick thinking and providing of life-saving measures. His actions are a credit to the Green River Police Department and the City of Green River.

A proclamation was made to make September 16, 2022 Prisoners of War and Missing in Action day. This is in an effort to bring more awareness and to remember those who are unaccounted for. More than 83,204 Americans remain unaccounted for from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Iraq Theatre, and other conflicts. Another proclamation was made to make September 2022 Hunger Action Month. More than 4,940 residents of Sweetwater County rely on food provided by the Foodbank of Wyoming and their local partners. A third proclamation was made to make September 2022 Suicide Prevention Month. In Wyoming Suicide is the 7th leading cause of death overall. Thie proclamation was made to urge all Wyoming residents to support services available in their respective communities to address mental health issues, suicide prevention services, and programs that are available.

There was one resolution to accept a donation from TATA Chemicals, in the amount of $1,000 for the Police Department. TATA Chemicals has donated $1,000 to the City for the Police Department in support of the National Night Out and Faith & Blue events. The funds are intended to be used to help advertise the events, increase participation, and provide awards for those participating. This resolution was approved unanimously.