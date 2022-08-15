Polling locations: Where do I vote?

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Do you know where to vote for the Primary Elections? If not, click this link –> https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/PollPlace/ and type in your address to learn where you can go and vote tomorrow. Voting is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here are the 2022 current filed candidates and ballot information.

State primaries and local races around the nation are especially significant this election year, and iVoterGuide .com is helping to ensure that voters everywhere are informed before they head to the polls. You can find all candidates in Wyoming here.

For more information about the Primary Elections tomorrow, please visit the link below.

Watch Wyo4news for live updates Tuesday night as the polls close to watch who will move forward in the General Elections.