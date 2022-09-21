Purchase of Bolawrap devices for the Green River Police Department’s Patrol Division approved

Photo of Green River City Council from Green River City Council webpage

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Green River- At tonight’s city council meeting a proclamation was read to make September 26 through October 22 Diaper Need Awareness Week in Green River. Diapers consume roughly 14 percent of a family’s income after taxes and roughly 48 percent of American families delay changing diapers to make them last longer. The Community Diaper Bank of Southwest Wyoming is the closest resource for citizens of Green River.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

One resolution was on the agenda tonight for the purchase of Bolawrap devices for the Green River Police Department’s patrol division. The company WRAP produces a non-electronic, less lethal device known as the Bolawrap. The device propels a kevlar string that wraps around a subject, either subduing them or restricting their movement. This is safer than using a taser or a hands-on approach for officers and citizens, especially during a mental health crisis. Currently, this is one of the only effective devices for this purpose. The Green River Police Department only has four Bolawrap devices shared by officers on each crew, so GRPD hopes to equip every officer with this device. The funds for this purchase would come from the Asset Seizure Account and would need to be moved to the regular patrol budget to facilitate the purchase. The total cost for the devices and cassettes is $12,696.35. The resolution was approved unanimously.

There was only one council action item on the agenda. In December 2021 the City of Green River submitted a sub-guarantee application for the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program to the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security. This grant program provides pass-through funds to help communities implement hazard mitigation measures and has been awarded in the amount of $67,702.50 for the design and engineering of improvements to the Killdeer Wetlands and diversion structure. The agreement has been approved unanimously by the Green River City Council.