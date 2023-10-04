Rock Springs Council accepting nominations for Ward II seat

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On September 19, 2023, former Ward II Councilor Tom Allen officially resigned from his seat on the council. During Tuesday night’s Rock Springs City Council meeting, the council officially announced the vacant seat and is now accepting nominations to fill the vacancy.

The Rock Springs City Council will be voting to fill the vacancy at the October 17, 2023, meeting that will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Rock Springs City Council Chambers.

Nominations

If interested in filling the vacancy, the City of Rock Springs asks for a letter stating the interest and his/her qualifications. Any community member interested must reside in Ward II boundaries.

Letters must be submitted to Max Mickelson, Mayor, City of Rock Springs, 212 D Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901, by October 11, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

City of Rock Springs Wards

The map below shows the wards that the city is separated into.