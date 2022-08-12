RS Chamber Meet and Greet has high turnout

Wyo4news Photo – Taken by Carly Eversole

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Chamber Park was buzzing last night with tents and tables displaying an impressive array of campaign signs. From 5-7 p.m. the Candidate Meet and Greet hosted nearly 80 candidates running for offices at both the local and state level. Local food trucks parked in the parking lot in front of the Chamber building to accommodate attendees as they mingled amongst booths.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Of the candidates there, one of the most notable was Congressional candidate Harriet Hageman. Taking a few minutes to speak with Wyo4news, Ms. Hageman spoke of how happy she was to be back in Sweetwater County and how nice it was to see the rainstorm prior to the event. “We need a lot more rain like that” Hageman remarked. Continuing on, Hageman stated she was so glad to see such a great turnout at last night’s event.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Hageman spoke at the Monthly Connections luncheon also held at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. Wyo4news asked Ms. Hageman if voters had missed the opportunity to hear her speak at the luncheon, where would be the best place to become more informed on her platform and hear more from her. Hageman recommended voters visit her website as well as her Facebook page. “My website has all my writings on it and that is the best place for people to go to find out more”.

On the local level, candidates running for Mayor and City Council will have a final debate tonight at 6 p.m. at Broadway Theater, hosted by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. Tonight’s debate will be live streamed on the Wyo4News Facebook page beginning at 6 p.m.

Wyoming’s Primary election will be Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, and Wyo4news will be covering this event live on Facebook as votes come in.