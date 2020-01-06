RS Council to meet Tuesday evening

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 6, 2020) — The Rock Springs City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

The council meets in Council Chambers at the Rock Spring City Hall, 212 D Street. The meeting is open to the public.

On the agenda for public hearings and approval is a resolution for the preliminary plat and request for subdivision variances for the College Estates Subdivision located southwest of the College Drive/Stagecoach Boulevard intersection.

This change also includes consideration of an amendment to the Official Land Use Map.

To see a complete meeting packet of the council’s agenda, go to https://towncloud.io/go/rock-springs-wy/agendas/140.