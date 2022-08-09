Second day of the Republican debate events to take place tonight

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING – The Sweetwater County Republicans will be presenting the second of three Republican candidate debates tonight at the Broadway Theater. Tonight’s event will begin at 6 p.m. and will feature debates between candidates for Sweetwater County Clerk, Sweetwater County Assessor, and candidates for the Sweetwater Board of Commissioners. The final Republican candidate debate will take place tomorrow evening. Tonight’s debate will once again be live streamed on the Wyo4News Facebook page.

Last night’s video of the debate featuring candidates for Sweetwater County Sheriff, Clerk of Courts, and Sweetwater County Treasurer is also available on the Wyo4News Facebook page. Wyoming’s primary election will take place on Tuesday, August 16.

Tuesday, August 9

SWEETWATER COUNTY CLERK DEBATE – Anita Frey and Cindy Lane

SWEETWATER COUNTY ASSESSOR DEBATE – Dave Divis and Perri Rubeck

SWEETWATER COUNTY COMMISSIONER DEBATE – Chris Davis, Roy Lloyd, Les Mauch, Jeff Ramaj, Island Richards, Robb Slaughter, Jeff Smith, and Keaton West

Wednesday, August 10

SWEETWATER HOUSE DISTRICT FORUM – JT Larson, Scott Heiner, Cody Wylie, and Clark Stith

SWEETWATER HOUSE DISTRICT 47 DEBATE – Bob Davis and Clyde Johnson

SWEETWATER HOUSE DISTRICT 60 DEBATE – Jennifer James and Tony Niemiec

SWEETWATER COUNTY SENATE DISTRICT 11 ADDRESS – Larry Hicks

SWEETWATER COUNTY SENATE DISTRICT 13 DEBATE – Tom James and Stacy Jones

