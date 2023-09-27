Secretary Gray certifies initiative to limit property tax in Wyoming

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

STATE OF WYOMING — On September 25, 2023, Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray certified the “People’s Initiative to Limit Property Tax in Wyoming through a Homeowner’s Exemption” following the committee of applicants’ submission of the requisite number of sponsors. Pursuant to Wyoming law, the people may propose and enact laws by initiative upon completion of the requirements set forth in W.S. 22-24-301 et seq. Following final certification, the Secretary of State’s Office shall prepare petitions for the committee of applicants. Once the committee receives petitions, they will have eighteen months to gather petition signatures and submit them to the Secretary of State’s Office for review.

“The people’s right to propose and enact laws by initiative to address fundamental issues, such as property tax limits, is pivotal to our state,” Secretary Gray said in a statement. “At the Secretary of State’s Office, we take our role in the initiative process very seriously, and will work diligently to ensure the ‘People’s Initiative to Limit Property Tax in Wyoming through a Homeowner’s Exemption’ is processed efficiently and in accordance with Wyoming law.”