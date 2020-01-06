Sweetwater County Commission to meet Tuesday morning

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (Jan. 6, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. in Commission Chambers in the Sweetwater County Courthouse, 80 West Flaming Gorge Way, Green River. The meeting is open to the public.

A copy of the meeting packet can be viewed on the county’s website.

This is the first meeting of the new year and is the time for the commissioners’ to conduct a little housekeeping, including the naming of the official newspaper for the new year and disclosing any conflicts of interest.