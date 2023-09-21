Tom Allen resigns from Rock Springs City Council

Photo Courtesy of the City of Rock Springs

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Tom Allen, former councilor for Ward 2 within the Rock Springs City Council officially resigned this past Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Tom Allen Resignation

Since being elected in November of 2022, many personal matters have come into motion, leading to the decision to step down. Allen states, “Good luck and I hope they are able to accomplish some things.”

Rock Springs City Council

The Rock Springs City Council is planning to act on Allen’s resignation at the October 3, 2023, City Council meeting. The City Council is planning to follow Ordinance 1 – 403, which states the following:

“Council vacancies shall be filled by appointment of the governing body after the office is declared vacant. The governing body shall meet within fifteen (15) days after declaring an office vacant to appoint a successor.

Each member of the governing body may nominate an eligible person to fill the vacancy. The nominee who receives a majority of the votes shall be appointed to the vacancy. No vote shall be taken unless all members of the governing body are present.

Once nominations are received, all the members of the governing body shall vote by secret ballot until the two nominees receiving the greatest number of votes are selected, unless one nominee receives a majority of the votes during the first ballot. The governing body shall vote by successive ballots, if necessary, until one of the nominees receives a majority of the votes.

If vacancies are determined to have occurred simultaneously the governing body shall establish by resolution the sequence in which the vacancies are filled.”

Mayor Max Mickelson addressed the resignation by stating, “The City and I wish Mr. Allen the best in his future endeavors and appreciate his service to our community.”