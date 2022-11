Unofficial results from tonight’s General Election polls in Sweetwater County

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Here are the unofficial numbers from tonight’s polls for General Election in Sweetwater County. Out of the 35 precincts, 12,159 Ballots were cast for Sweetwater County.

As of 11:35 p.m., Politico shows that the Democrats are winning the Senate by 1 seat, 48 to 47 and the House is in favor of the GOP, 189 to 154. We will have updates for the race as they become available.

Advertisement

STATE

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVE

REPUBLICAN HARRIET HAGEMAN (8,360)

DEMOCRATIC LYNNETTE GREYBULL (2,555)

LIBERTARIAN RICHARD BRUBAKER (493)

CONSTITUTION MARISSA JOY SELVIG (225)

GOVERNOR

REPUBLICAN MARK GORDON (8,825)

DEMOCRATIC THERESA A. LIVINGSTON (1,871)

LIBERTARIAN JARED J. BALDES (531)

SECRETARY OF STATE

REPUBLICAN CHUCK GRAY (9,701)

STATE AUDITOR

REPUBLICAN KRISTI RACINES (9,937)

STATE TREASURER

REPUBLICAN CURT MEIER (9,863)

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION

REPUBLICAN MEGAN DEGENFELDER (8,715)

DEMOCRATIC SERGIO A. MALDONADO, SR. (2,766)

Advertisement

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 11

REPUBLICAN LARRY HICKS (698)

CONSTITUTION MICHAEL RAY WILLIAMS (130)

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 13

REPUBLICAN STACY JONES (3,859)

DEMOCRATIC LEESA KUHLMANN (1,220)

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, HOUSE DISTRICT 15

REPUBLICAN DONALD BURKHART (37)

LIBERTARIAN PATRICK GONZALES (2)

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, HOUSE DISTRICT 17

REPUBLICAN JOSHUA THOMAS (J.T.) LARSON (1,388)

DEMOCRATIC CHAD M. BANKS (895)

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, HOUSE DISTRICT 18

REPUBLICAN SCOTT HEINER (855)

LIBERTARIAN DENNIS B. LAUGHLIN (319)

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, HOUSE DISTRICT 39

REPUBLICAN CODY WYLIE (1,763)

LIBERTARIAN MARSHALL BURT (586)

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, HOUSE DISTRICT 47

REPUBLICAN ROBERT “BOB” DAVIS (687)

DEMOCRATIC LEE ANN STEPHENSON (131)

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, HOUSE DISTRICT 48

REPUBLICAN CLARK STITH (1,529)

LIBERTARIAN MISTY MORRIS (743)

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, HOUSE DISTRICT 60

REPUBLICAN TONY NIEMIEC (2,178)

Advertisement

JUDGES

JUDGE A OF THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

SHALL JUDGE JOSEPH B. BLUEMEL BE RETAINED IN OFFICE?

YES (8,062) NO (2,377)

CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

SHALL JUDGE JOHN R. PROKOS BE RETAINED IN OFFICE?

YES (8,243) NO (2,334)

CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

SHALL JUDGE CRAIG L. JONES BE RETAINED IN OFFICE?

YES (8,124) NO (2,248)

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY

COUNTY COMMISSIONER

REPUBLICAN ROBB SLAUGHTER (8,190)

REPUBLICAN ISLAND RICHARDS (7,132)

REPUBLICAN KEATON D. WEST (7,019)

COUNTY CORONER

DEMOCRATIC DALE S. MAJHANOVICH (9,717)

COUNTY ATTORNEY

REPUBLICAN DAN ERRAMOUSPE (10,066)

COUNTY SHERIFF

REPUBLICAN JOHN GROSSNICKLE (8,944)

INDEPENDENT CHRIS SUTTON (2,860)

COUNTY CLERK

REPUBLICAN CINDY LANE (9,653)

COUNTY TREASURER

REPUBLICAN MARK COWAN (8,069)

DEMOCRATIC JOSEPH M. BARBUTO (3,659)

COUNTY ASSESSOR

REPUBLICAN DAVE DIVIS (10,260)

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT CLERK

REPUBLICAN DONNALEE BOBAK (10,091)

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS MAYOR

MAX MICKELSON (3,473)

MATTHEW S. JACKMAN (2,488)

CITY COUNCIL ROCK SPRINGS:

WARD I

JEANNIE DEMAS (1,004)

WARD II

THOMAS ALLEN (1,060)

DAVID A. THOMPSON (974)

WARD III

DANIEL J. PEDRI (773)

BRADLEY CHRISMAN (295)

WARD IV

RANDY HANSON (658)

ERIC BINGHAM (568)

GREEN RIVER MAYOR

PETE RUST (2,475)

MARK PETERSON (1,061)

CITY COUNCIL GREEN RIVER:

WARD I

RONALD L. WILLIAMS (850)

JON FERNANDEZ (441)

WARD II

MICHAEL S. SHUTRAN (715)

WARD III

GARY KILLPACK (674)

ROBERT ROSS (636)

WAMSUTTER MAYOR

LARRY CHIP RONEY (53)

CITY COUNCIL WAMSUTTER:

DUSTIN DAVIS (48)

SETH J. RAUCH (34)

GERALD PROBERTS (23)

GRANGER MAYOR

JOHN STYVAR (14)

BRADLY MCCOLLUM (2)

CITY COUNCIL GRANGER:

GEORGE ANDREWS (28)

ROBERT A. PERRY (24)

TEAL ROMANGO (16)

Advertisement

SCHOOLS

SWEETWATER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #1 TRUSTEES:

ROCK SPRINGS AREA TRUSTEE (Vote 2)

DANIELLE L. SCHUMACHER (3,224)

KARI COCHRAN (2,709)

COLE WRIGHT (2,421)

DANA EDDY (2,002)

WAMSUTTER AREA TRUSTEE

ANJELICA WOOD (5,586)

SWEETWATER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #2 TRUSTEES:

GREEN RIVER TRUSTEE (Vote 3)

ASHLEY CASTILLON (2,658)

TOM WILSON (2,485)

DANIEL L. FLOM (1,335)

JUSTIN SAX (1,158)

SWEETWATER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #1 TRUSTEES:

CARBON TRUSTEE (Vote 3)

BRANDON TAYLOR (21)

TANYA EVANS (19)

MICHAEL YOUNG (15)

MICHAEL R. MANN (11)

WESTERN WYOMING COMMUNITY COLLEGE TRUSTEES:

AT LARGE

KENNETH LORIMER (4,692)

KASEY DAMORI (4,536)

SCHOOL DISTRICT #1 (Vote 1)

NEIL KOURBELAS (5,004)

MICHAEL D. CHRISTENSEN (4,598)

SCHOOL DISTRICT #1 (Vote 2)

STEPHEN P. ALLEN (4,518)

VERONICA K. DONALDSON (4,194)

ANGELA M. THATCHER (3,901)

RON WILD (2,827)

SCHOOL DISTRICT #2 (Vote 1)

JENISSA MEREDITH (3,410)

TERESA SHAFE (2,979)

GIL GERMAN (2,601)

Advertisement

SPECIAL DISTRICTS:

CASTLE ROCK HOSPITAL DISTRICT

PATSY A. SORENSEN (2,367)

DANIEL STANTON (2,213)

SANDEE GUNTER (2,129)

CLEARVIEW IMPROVEMENT & SERVICE

ANTHONY HALE (115)

CLEARVIEW IMPROVEMENT & SERVICE

DALE ANN FISHER (95)

EDEN FARSON CEMETERY

STEVIA SLEIGHT (193)

JOANN ZAKOTNIK (192)

SHARON K. SMITH (191)

EDEN FARSON FIRE CONTROL DISTRICT

WILLIAM J. SMITH II (141)

JEREMY R. BROWN (132)

THOMAS E. BURRIS (109)

HARVEY D. TINNES JR. (70)

EDEN VALLEY IMPROVEMENT

TRAVIS GINES (210)

KIM BROWN (198)

EDEN VALLEY RURAL HEALTHCARE Vote 2

BONNIE HUECKSTAEDT (181)

RONALD A. NOBLE (156)

ALEXANDRIA (ALEX) ROBERSON (80)

HIGH DESERT RURAL HEALTHCARE

SUSAN CARNES (92)

HIGH DESERT RURAL HEALTHCARE

BOBBIE AMOS (88)

SHERI LYON (75)

Advertisement

JAMESTOWN/RIO-VISTA FIRE

NO ONE

JAMESTOWN RIO-VISTA WATER & SEWER

THOMAS J. COLLAR JR. (92)

KAEL JASPERSON (86)

NORTH SWEETWATER WATER & SEWER

JOHN GASPERETTI (81)

DAVID BARNHOUSE (80)

JAMES BROCK (75)

RELIANCE FIRE DISTRICT

BRANDON D. MORTENSEN (121)

SWEETWATER COUNTY CONSERVATION 4 YEARS DISTRICT:

1 AT-LARGE

HENRY D. BLISS (8,610)

1 URBAN

JEAN M. DICKINSON (8,511)

1 AT-RURAL

LARRY B. FOLKS (6,390)

JEFF RAMAJ (2,543)

LSR CONSERVATION

JOHN R. (JACK) COBB (1)

SWEETWATER COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT #1

JERRY A. GRAEBERT (851)

TEN-MILE WATER AND SEWER

HEATHER KROUPA (129)

GLENN P. LEHAR (112)

WEST SIDE WATER & SEWER DISTRICT

NO ONE

WEST SIDE WATER & SEWER DISTRICT

BILLY G. WYLIE (55)

WHITE MOUNTAIN WATER AND SEWER

PETER S. LEIBEE (509)

ARTHA SMITH (307)

Advertisement

OTHER AMENDMENTS

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT A

FOR (6,092) AGAINST (4,883)

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT B

FOR (3,950) AGAINST (7,561)

LODGING TAX

FOR (9,386) AGAINST (2,263)

LSR TAX

FOR (2) AGAINST (0)

SPECIAL PURPOSE TAX

FOR (6,326) AGAINST (5,414)