Additional walk-in Flu Clinics have been announced

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Seasonal influenza activity is high and an annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect against flu.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Sweetwater County Public Health has added additional walk-in Flu Clinics in January and February. The clinic location will be at Sweetwater County Public Health, 333 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Dates: January 10, 17, 24, and 31 from 1-4 pm and February 7, 14, 21, and 28 from 1-4 pm.

Vaccines available: Flu 6+ months and COVID-19 (Moderna 6 months – 5 yrs, Pfizer 5 yr+)

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Although it is best to get your flu shot before the flu is spreading in the community, vaccination is still recommended. Flu most commonly peaks in February but significant transmission and illness can continue into May.

Most people who get the flu will recover in a few days to less than two weeks, but some people will develop complications such as pneumonia, bronchitis, and sinus and ear infections.

To help stop the spread of the flu; avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when you are sick, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and wash your hands often.