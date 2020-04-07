Applying for Wyoming Medicaid during COVID-19 pandemic

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 7, 2020) — As the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic continues to affect state residents in many ways, the Wyoming Department of Health is describing the best ways to apply for Wyoming Medicaid and who may be eligible.

“We realize that COVID-19 has touched many residents’ lives, including those who may have suddenly and unexpectedly found themselves in a very different financial situation,” said Teri Green, Healthcare Financing Division senior administrator. “We want to help them know how they can apply for Medicaid in Wyoming and who the program covers.”

Wyoming Medicaid is a joint federal and state government program that pays for medical care for some low-income and medically needy individuals and families.

In person applications are not being accepted at this time. Individuals and families can apply for Medicaid or Kid Care CHIP by:

Calling the Wyoming Department of Health Customer Service Center at 1-855-294-2127. Hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.(Best option)

Sending applications by email to [email protected] or fax to 1-855-329-5205. Applications and documentation can be scanned or a picture taken of the document to email.

or fax to 1-855-329-5205. Applications and documentation can be scanned or a picture taken of the document to email. Applying online at www.wesystem.wy.gov.

To qualify for Medicaid, an individual must qualify financially as well as meeting the criteria for a specific coverage group. For many eligibility categories, the federal poverty level (FPL) is a key factor. The FPL for a family of four is currently $26,200; income levels are adjusted up or down according to family size. Learn more about FPL amounts at https://www.healthcare.gov/glossary/federal-poverty-level-fpl/ .

There are several broad categories of Medicaid eligibility in Wyoming:

Children (154 percent of FPL for ages 0-5; 133 percent of FPL for ages 6-18)

Pregnant Women (154 percent of FPL)

Family Care Adults ($999 monthly income for a family of four)

Aged, Blind or Disabled

Special Eligibility Groups

Medicare Savings Programs

For more specific information on Medicaid coverage groups available in Wyoming and eligibility criteria, visit https://health.wyo.gov/healthcarefin/medicaid/programs-and-eligibility/.

Kid Care CHIP is another health insurance option for children with a household income over the Wyoming Medicaid income standard but still under 200 percent of FPL. People can apply for Kid Care CHIP in the same ways they do for Wyoming Medicaid.

Residents may also apply for health insurance through the federally facilitated marketplace online at healthcare.gov or over the phone at 800-318-2596.

During the federally declared COVID-19 National Emergency, all individuals who were receiving Medicaid benefits in March 2020 or after will remain on benefits until the end of the month in which the emergency period ends.

Wyoming Medicaid applications can be downloaded on the Wyoming Department of Health website at https://health.wyo.gov/healthcarefin/apply/.

For more information about COVID-19 and Wyoming, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.